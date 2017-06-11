On Monday, November 6th, the National Organization of Women will present a screening of the documentary “The Red Pill” at the Civic Media Center starting at 7pm.

“The Red Pill” is a 2016 American documentary film directed by Cassie Jaye. The film explores the men's rights movement, as Jaye spends a year filming the leaders and followers within the movement that she once preconceived as a hate movement.

The screening will be followed by a thorough analysis of the film which will be facilitated by the National Organization of Women.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook