Humanist Society of Gainesville, IWOC & Fight Toxic Prisons Present: 13th

Director Ava Duvernay's award-winning documentary "13th" explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States.

The title refers to the exception left in the 13th amendment to the constitution, which allegedly outlawed slavery and involuntary servitude, "except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." Duvernay details the history of the this phrase's use as a legal justification for various modes of the re-enslavement of Black people in the U.S., from Jim Crow convict leasing to the war on drugs and the prison industrial complex.

The film ties the current crisis of mass incarceration together with the history of violent institutional racism against Black people in the United States, and the deeply rooted political and economic interests that benefit from this system of racial control.

Presented by Humanist Society of Gainesville. Co-sponsored by Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC) and Fight Toxic Prisons(FTP).

Discussion facilitated by IWOC and FTP organizers will follow the film screening.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook