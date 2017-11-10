CMC 24th Anniversary Celebration

The Civic Media Center will mark the start of its 24th year with an anniversary dinner at the Matheson Museum on Friday evening October 20th. This is a happy return to the Matheson, where the CMC has held a number of successful "SpringBoard" fundraisers in years past. The dinner will feature a variety of food from area restaurants, a great raffle, and silent auction items.

Our featured speaker will be one of our community's great Movement elders, Carol Thomas, who as a result of arrests and intimidation for integration organizing was branded "the most dangerous woman in Gainesville" in the 1960's. In addition, the Penrod Award will be presented to Candi Churchill for her labor organizing work for United Faculty of Florida.

The Matheson is located at 516 E. Univ. Ave, with lots of parking adjoining the museum or across the street at the Kirby Smith building. Doors will open at 6:15 and dinner will begin at 6:30. We are asking $25-50 per person, and advance ticket donations can be made through PayPal on the CMC website (https://www.civicmediacenter.org/membership--simply make a note of how many tickets you'd like). Tickets will also be available at the door.

As a reminder, we currently can accept tax deductable donations made out to NUBA (Neighborhood United for a Better Alachua) but earmarked for the CMC, until our own 501(c)3 status is approved. We intend to keep the program lively. We will be done at approximately 9:30, and we know from the past our varied supporters always enjoy being in each other company. We look forward to seeing you there!