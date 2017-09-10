WFG Budget & Debt Management Workshop

Do you have too much month at the end of your paycheck? Do you have challenges paying your bills? Do you wonder where all your money went? Then you need to come interact with us at our FREE budget and debt presentation!

World Financial Group- Gainesville (check us out on Facebook) will be hosting a free financial education presentation focusing on financial basics. This will include budgeting and debt management tips. We will answer any questions you may have about the topics we cover and have booklets that you can borrow about basic financial terms and their meanings.

The goal of World Financial Group is to educate 1 million families by the year 2020 so they can become financially literate. We accomplish this task by hosting FREE presentations, providing FREE weekly workshops and conducting FREE individual meetings. We want you to know how to manage your own money.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Presentation is free, All donations made will go to Civic Media Center.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook