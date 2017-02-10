In the politically volatile and culturally hostile environment of the UK in the 1980s, a group of lesbian and gay activists decide to organize in solidarity with National Union of Mineworkers miners, who are facing violent government repression and socio-political backlash for their strike against mine closures. At first, queer activists' nascent organization, which eventually becomes the group Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), is rejected and viewed with suspicion by the union and the mining communities it supports. But thanks to the persistence of LGSM organizers, the two groups get to know each other and forge bonds of solidarity through struggle.

This film, described as a "historical comedy-drama," won the Queer Palm award at Cannes, and was nominated for numerous other awards. It is based on the true story of LGSM and its sister/splinter organization, Lesbians Against Pit Closures, and their contribution to the national movement in support of the Miners' Strike.

In addition to the strike itself, the film deals with broader issues of homophobia and LGBTQ activism in British society, including one character's coming-out story, as well as feminism and solidarity between women in the lesbian community and the mining communities, and the early days of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

