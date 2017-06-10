GAFC Presents: "Defiance"

Fri, 10/06/2017

The Gainesville Anti-Fascist Committee presents a screening of “Defiance,” Hollywood’s retelling of the true story of the Jewish Bielski Partisans of Belarus (actual photo of original group, above).

Fleeing the genocidal, mass-murdering Nazi Einsatzgruppen, four Jewish brothers take refuge in the Naliboki Forest in Belarus. They join with other survivors to found a Jewish refugee community that eventually numbers 1,200 souls, engages in guerrilla warfare against the Nazis, and ultimately ensures its own survival, against unimaginable odds.

Cost: 
$3-10 sliding scale donation requested
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Wed, 10/11/2017 - 7:00pm
