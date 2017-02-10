IWOC & FTP Prisoner Letter-writing & The "Decentralize Your Life" Tour: Talk, Music, & More!

Bitcoin.com & The Conscious Resistance Network are proud to present: The Decentralize Your Life Tour!

In June 2017, Derrick Broze, co-author of The Conscious Resistance series, will launch his first nationwide tour focused on promoting a decentralized life via Agorism, Freedom Cells, and self-healing. Broze will be joined by members of The Houston Free Thinkers as they travel the country spreading their message of liberation, empowerment, community building, and solutions!

DETAILS:

7pm Action Day - join Gainesville IWOC (Incarcerated Worker's Organizing Committee - a prison labor union campaign organized by the Industrial Workers of the World) and Campaign to Fight Toxic Prisons (a project born out of Earth First! and Prison Legal News) to write letters to prisoners and provide support in the wake of the September 9th wave of inmate-led prison strikes.

8pm Speaking event – We will begin the event with a fifteen minute guided meditation. Afterwards, Derrick will talk about the new book Manifesto of the Free Humans, Agorism, journalism, and Freedom Cells.

Finally, some music to close out the night! It's an open jam so bring along your instruments!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook