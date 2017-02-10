"Water's Journey" Documentary & Phosphate Mining Discussion

Award-winning documentary film that tracks the path of water through the Floridan aquifer, where a team reveals the journey of water above and within the earth. Viewers are transported through a world that reveals how their lives are intertwined with the water they drink.

A phosphate mine is proposed next door, for Bradford and Union Counties. Find out why phosphate mining and pipelines are not good for our aquifer system.

Wes Skiles created and directed the film, with Jill Heinerth, to increase public awareness of their ground-water by diving through interconnected springs and the aquifer. Hear updates from experts.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook