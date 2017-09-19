Dream Defenders & Planned Parenthood Present: "Dear White People"

Join Planned Parenthood Generation Action: UF & Goddsville Dream Defenders for a fun night of popcorn and discussion!

The event and discussion is free for all to attend! Planned Parenthood will have free snacks for you to eat throughout the night. The Civic Media Center will also be providing 21+ refreshments for a small donation.

Dear White People Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwJhmqLU0so

"Samantha White is a heritage media arts major at the fictional Winchester University, a prestigious and predominantly white school. With her sharp tongued and witty radio show Dear White People and her self-published book, Ebony and Ivy, Sam causes a stir among the administration and student body alike, criticizing white people and the racist transgressions at Winchester."

The film screening will be followed by a Q & A moderated by Dream Defenders and Planned Parenthood organizers.

Contact Generation Action at generationactionUF@gmail.com or Rosie Richeson at rosie.richeson@ppsenfl.org with any questions, comments or concerns!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook