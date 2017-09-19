"The Passionate Pursuits of Angela Bowen" Film Screening & Potluck

Published Tue, 09/19/2017

Beautiful, inspiring, very personal documentary of a pioneering dancer, teacher, activist.

Potluck, 6 PM Movie, 7 PM

"In the cannon of documentary films, stories exploring the complexities of black women’s lives are rarely told: black feminists are seldom heard nor seen, and black lesbians are practically invisible." --Jennifer Abod, filmmaker

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 8:00pm
