"The Passionate Pursuits of Angela Bowen" Film Screening & Potluck

Beautiful, inspiring, very personal documentary of a pioneering dancer, teacher, activist.

Potluck, 6 PM Movie, 7 PM

"In the cannon of documentary films, stories exploring the complexities of black women’s lives are rarely told: black feminists are seldom heard nor seen, and black lesbians are practically invisible." --Jennifer Abod, filmmaker

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook