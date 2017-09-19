"The Passionate Pursuits of Angela Bowen" Film Screening & Potluck
Beautiful, inspiring, very personal documentary of a pioneering dancer, teacher, activist.
Potluck, 6 PM Movie, 7 PM
"In the cannon of documentary films, stories exploring the complexities of black women’s lives are rarely told: black feminists are seldom heard nor seen, and black lesbians are practically invisible." --Jennifer Abod, filmmaker
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
When:Mon, 09/25/2017 - 8:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated