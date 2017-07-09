Radical Movement Presents: Anti-Fascist Short Films Double Feature

Gainesville Radical Movement, a local group dedicated to getting activists out exercising and staying as healthy and fit as possible, will present two short historical films, both of which contain strong anti-fascist messages.

One is "Don't Be a Sucker," a propaganda film produced by the U.S. War Dept. in 1947, and based on a previous anti-fascist short originally created at the height of WWII in 1943. The film has strong (for the time, and for the U.S. gov't) anti-racist and anti-fascist messages, and was developed to counter domestic racist and fascist backlash against the integration of the U.S. armed forces.

The other is a short 1965 CBS News special entitled "Ku Klux Klan: The Invisible Empire," about the murderous reign of terror mounted by the Klan against civil rights activists in the South during the peak of that struggle.

The films will be followed by discussion.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook