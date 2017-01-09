Prisons: Can They Be Reformed? Should They Be Abolished?
Scholar, activist, and former CMC volunteer Dan Berger returns to Gainesville for a talk sponsored by Fight Toxic Prisons.
Berger is the author of two books on the politics of prisons: "The Struggle Within: Prisons, Political Prisoners, and Mass Movements in the United States" and "Captive Nation: Black Prison Organizing in the Civil Rights Era."
He will join a panel of former prisoners to talk about the history and current situation of prisons, the effects of mass incarceration, and the possibilities for radical change to the system.
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
When:Fri, 09/15/2017 - 6:00pm
