Prisons: Can They Be Reformed? Should They Be Abolished?

Scholar, activist, and former CMC volunteer Dan Berger returns to Gainesville for a talk sponsored by Fight Toxic Prisons.

Berger is the author of two books on the politics of prisons: "The Struggle Within: Prisons, Political Prisoners, and Mass Movements in the United States" and "Captive Nation: Black Prison Organizing in the Civil Rights Era."

He will join a panel of former prisoners to talk about the history and current situation of prisons, the effects of mass incarceration, and the possibilities for radical change to the system.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook