Prisons: Can They Be Reformed? Should They Be Abolished?

Published Jimmy - Fri, 09/01/2017 - 8:30pm

Scholar, activist, and former CMC volunteer Dan Berger returns to Gainesville for a talk sponsored by Fight Toxic Prisons.

Berger is the author of two books on the politics of prisons: "The Struggle Within: Prisons, Political Prisoners, and Mass Movements in the United States" and "Captive Nation: Black Prison Organizing in the Civil Rights Era."

He will join a panel of former prisoners to talk about the history and current situation of prisons, the effects of mass incarceration, and the possibilities for radical change to the system.

Free, donations appreciated
Civic Media Center
RSVP via Facebook
Fri, 09/15/2017 - 6:00pm
Civic Media Center
Free, donations appreciated