Open Jam & Art Show

Music and Art Improv night at the CMC every first and third Friday!

Drum kit and bass amp provided, please bring your own guitars and respectful attitudes. The kit and bass rig are going to be set up in the library from 8pm-2am every first and third Friday of each month, with the space available for artists to present, disperse, sell, and create their unique expressions. Artists feel free to approach us with ideas about collabs, installs, or whatever you imagine.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook