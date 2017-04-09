CMC & Gainesville IWW Present: "Workers' Republic"

For Labor Day 2017, the CMC and Gainesville Industrial Workers of the World present a screening of “Workers’ Republic,” a 2008 documentary film about a group of workers who embody the fighting labor movement spirit captured in the IWW’s famous slogan, “Direct Action Gets the Goods!”

From IMDB: “In December of 2008, laid-off Chicago factory workers occupied their doomed workplace, Republic Windows & Doors, declaring they would not leave until the owners and creditors agreed to pay them the severance they were owed. ‘Workers' Republic’ conveys the courage of ordinary people fighting for their rights, and teaches a long-forgotten lesson for our turbulent times.”

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook