Venezuela--The Eclipse of a Revolution: Extractivism in Venezuela, Indigenous & Workers Struggles
Long time Venezuelan anarchist organizer and journalist Rodolfo Montes de Oca will present a short film: "Extractivism in Venezuela: Veins Remain Open." This film describes what "extractivism" or extractive industry is and what impact this activity has had on the Venezuelan economy, with testimonies from indigenous leaders, biologists and activists defending the rights of indigenous peoples. The Orinoco Mining Arc project is an emblematic case. Produced by Provea, the Working Group on Indigenous Affairs of the ULA and the Peace Laboratory. Realized by Juan Pablo Núñez. (Film in Spanish with English Subtitles).
The film will be followed by a talk about working class organizing and the reality of continued capitalist exploitation in the nominally socialist Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and discussion.
Websites: http://rodolfomontesdeoca.contrapoder.org.ve/ http://curare.contrapoder.org.ve/ http://periodicoellibertario.blogspot.com/
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
When:Mon, 08/28/2017 - 7:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated