Artwalk at CMC: "Timelines" and "Art for Reparations"

"Timelines" is a display organized by CMC board member and Gainesville Iguana publisher Joe Courter that consists of 2 separate displays: "Iran-Contra +30" is a 30-year retrospective on the scandal that rocked the Reagan administration, featuring 36 illustrations and descriptions of the key players of th arms-for-hostages deal that funded the illegal war against the elected Sandinista government of Nicaragua. "Gainesville +20" is a series of 12 photos (with narratives) published by the Gainesville Iguana and put together as a calendar in 1997 to commemorate the Iguana's first 10 years of publication from 1987-1997.

"Art for Reparations" is a nature photography show and sale. Amateur nature photography in upcycled frames will be on display. All pieces will be for sale and the proceeds will benefit the Uhuru Solidarity Movement's Reparations Challenge.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

