Libertarias Movie Screening and Discussion - Monday Movie Night

Join us for a screening of the movie Libertarias, a film about the women's wing of the anarchist militia during the Spanish Civil War, followed by a discussion of its relevancy to anti-fascist organizing today. See description of the film below. Film is in Spanish with English subtitles:

"At the outset of the Spanish Civil War, pious young nun Maria (Ariadna Gil) is forced to hide in a local brothel. There, Maria befriends scrappy prostitute Charo (Loles León) and also Pilar (Ana Belén), an activist who recruits both women to become the newest members of Mujeres Libres, an anarcha-feminist group. As the Mujeres Libres march into battle, Maria -- a quiet woman used to the calm solace of the convent -- emboldens herself for the bloody chaos of the front lines."​

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook