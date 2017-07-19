Voice Hoist // Algae Guck - Gainesville Tour Kickoff//

Published makedameeks - Tue, 06/20/2017 - 4:03pm
This is our tour kickoff show! Big show on a wedesday, why not? The worlds about to end anyway so come on out and crack a hot one with the gurls. Dana and I are gonna make an art installation and Im gonna debut the game show we filmed in Lake Worth starring my grandma♥ -Brooke

ALGAE GUCK
the green goblin of pop music?? for people who like to play slim whitman over and over and just cry alone lol lets dance!
https://popnihil.bandcamp.com/album/delicious-casket

voice hoist
one more time with feeling, textures that turn into beats that turn into ghosts dancing in your head! wonderful angel of death, wonderful music.
https://voicehoist.bandcamp.com/

PUMPS
the most kickass woman fronted punk band I have seen in... a long fucking time. Just. The Best. Period.
https://pumpss.bandcamp.com/releases

EW
my grandmas favorite band/ my grandmas in love with ZO she said it i have it on film maybe we will release the video on this nite!
**Maybe the last time we ever play in Gainesville! WHo knows??**
https://ewwww.bandcamp.com/album/love-songs

Black Haw Shake
one of my best friends since hi skool! And one of the best singers in town! freak folk for water witches and bird hunters.
https://blackhawshake.bandcamp.com/releases

+ some video/art installation stuff
$5-6 BUX Help us make it cross the USA!

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 9:30pm
