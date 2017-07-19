Voice Hoist // Algae Guck - Gainesville Tour Kickoff//

This is our tour kickoff show! Big show on a wedesday, why not? The worlds about to end anyway so come on out and crack a hot one with the gurls. Dana and I are gonna make an art installation and Im gonna debut the game show we filmed in Lake Worth starring my grandma♥ -Brooke

ALGAE GUCK

the green goblin of pop music?? for people who like to play slim whitman over and over and just cry alone lol lets dance!

https://popnihil.bandcamp.com/album/delicious-casket

voice hoist

one more time with feeling, textures that turn into beats that turn into ghosts dancing in your head! wonderful angel of death, wonderful music.

https://voicehoist.bandcamp.com/

PUMPS

the most kickass woman fronted punk band I have seen in... a long fucking time. Just. The Best. Period.

https://pumpss.bandcamp.com/releases

EW

my grandmas favorite band/ my grandmas in love with ZO she said it i have it on film maybe we will release the video on this nite!

**Maybe the last time we ever play in Gainesville! WHo knows??**

https://ewwww.bandcamp.com/album/love-songs

Black Haw Shake

one of my best friends since hi skool! And one of the best singers in town! freak folk for water witches and bird hunters.

https://blackhawshake.bandcamp.com/releases

+ some video/art installation stuff

$5-6 BUX Help us make it cross the USA!