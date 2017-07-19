Voice Hoist // Algae Guck - Gainesville Tour Kickoff//
ALGAE GUCK
the green goblin of pop music?? for people who like to play slim whitman over and over and just cry alone lol lets dance!
https://popnihil.bandcamp.com/album/delicious-casket
voice hoist
one more time with feeling, textures that turn into beats that turn into ghosts dancing in your head! wonderful angel of death, wonderful music.
https://voicehoist.bandcamp.com/
PUMPS
the most kickass woman fronted punk band I have seen in... a long fucking time. Just. The Best. Period.
https://pumpss.bandcamp.com/releases
EW
my grandmas favorite band/ my grandmas in love with ZO she said it i have it on film maybe we will release the video on this nite!
**Maybe the last time we ever play in Gainesville! WHo knows??**
https://ewwww.bandcamp.com/album/love-songs
Black Haw Shake
one of my best friends since hi skool! And one of the best singers in town! freak folk for water witches and bird hunters.
https://blackhawshake.bandcamp.com/releases
+ some video/art installation stuff
$5-6 BUX Help us make it cross the USA!