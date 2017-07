GUTFest is a multi-disciplinary performance art festival hitting multiple venues in downtown Gainesville. Our mission is to showcase original, intimate performances, generate meaningful dialogues and inspire artists of all stripes to RISK IT ALL!

To submit your art or to join our team, visit http://GUTFestGNV.wixsite.com/2017

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook