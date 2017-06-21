Monday Night Movie: Queen of Katwe

Published makedameeks - Tue, 06/20/2017 - 3:26pm

Living in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle for 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) and her family. Her world changes one day when she meets Robert Katende (David Oyelowo), a missionary who teaches children how to play chess. Phiona becomes fascinated with the game and soon becomes a top player under Katende's guidance. Her success in local competitions and tournaments opens the door to a bright future and a golden chance to escape from a life of poverty.

Suggested Donation of $3.00 - 5.00​

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
