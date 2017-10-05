MAY Free Store at Wild Iris Books

We've amassed a stellar collection of clothing, shoes, make-up, jewelry and toiletries and it's become one of our regular events we're most proud of. We've also built up a large selection of kid stuff too - clothes, shoes, jackets, some baby gear, books and toys.

Free Store was set up with the needs of queer and trans people, people between housing, and those in special need in mind. So please spread the word to people who have access to those communities so that these objects can do the most good. That being said, we humans still create so much stuff........ We have plenty to give, so come by and say hello - there's probably a treasure or two waiting for you.

Because of the limited space in Wild Iris Books, we're asking that for the time being you only bring clean sorted donations to Free Store events.

The things we ALWAYS need are: menstrual products, toothpaste and toiletries, socks, boxers, and blankets.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook