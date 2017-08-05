Book Signing with Author of "Becoming Cliterate" Dr. Laurie Mintz

Becoming Cliterate: Book Signing with Dr. Laurie Mintz, sponsored by Wild Iris Books, UF Department of Psychology, and UF Center for Gender, Sexualities, and Women’s Studies Research. Come hear the author talk about her book, which was recently lauded in the NY Times Book Review. Free food, cash bar, and books for sale.

