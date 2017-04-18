Gainesville What the Health Screening

Published Andy - Tue, 04/18/2017 - 2:52pm

WHAT THE HEALTH is the groundbreaking follow-up film from the creators of the award-winning documentary Cowspiracy.

This documentary exposes the truth about health industries and offers solutions to taking control of your health and your life. Karen Orr will be presenting a film screening at the Hippodrome State Theater in Gainesville, Florida on May 3rd, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

You won't want to miss seeing this solutionary film! Tickets are $10 and must be purchased by April 19th! Reserve your seat now!​

Cost: 
$10, donations appreciated
Where: 
Hippodrome
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 7:30pm
