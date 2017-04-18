Monday Movie Night: Cowspiracy

TheCivic Media Center presents COWSPIRACY, the Prequel to WHAT THE HEALTH showing at the Hippodrome May 3. COWSPIRACY sequel WHAT THE HEALTH is playing at the Hippodrome State Theater in Gainesville on May 3rd for one night only.

Tickets must be reserved online by April 19th via https://www.tugg.com/events/what-the-health-hiqj.

This documentary following intrepid filmmaker Kip Andersen as he uncovers the most destructive industry facing the planet today – and investigates why the world’s leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it.

Animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation, water consumption and pollution, is responsible for more greenhouse gasses than the transportatio...n industry, and is a primary driver of rainforest destruction, species extinction, habitat loss, topsoil erosion, ocean “dead zones,” and virtually every other environmental ill. Yet it goes on, almost entirely unchallenged.

As Andersen approaches leaders in the environmental movement, he increasingly uncovers what appears to be an intentional refusal to discuss the issue of animal agriculture, while industry whistleblowers and watchdogs warn him of the risks to his freedom and even his life if he dares to persist.

As eye-opening as Blackfish and as inspiring as An Inconvenient Truth, this shocking yet humorous documentary reveals the absolutely devastating environmental impact large-scale factory farming has on our planet, and offers a path to global sustainability for a growing population.