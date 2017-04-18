Pierce Pettis Benefit Concert

Dear Friends of the Civic Media Center

I cordially invite you to attend our upcoming Benefit Concert with the Pierce Pettis on Friday, April 28, 8:00 p.m at M.A.M.A's Club in Gainesville, Florida. Opening Artist for the event is Becca Pieters to perform various compositions in addition to Pierce Pettis. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds go toward Supporting the Civic Media Center programs. This is our only fundraiser of the season, so I hope you'll come out and support the Civic Media Center.Can't make it to the concert? You can still show your financial support by donating online and mentioning this annual fundraiser. The Civic Media Center Staff, Volunteers, Board Members and Musicians are always grateful for your kindness!​

*PLEASE NOTE EVENT IS AT MAMAS & NOT AT THE CMC

Cost: $20, donations appreciated $20, donations appreciated

