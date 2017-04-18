Water is Life Fest

Please join us for the first installment of WILFest, hosted by the Water is Life Initiative!

The Rick Ryan Band, Shawn Manley (Starving Artist Hunger Strike), Aural Eyes and Wester Joseph's Stereo Vudu are joining forces for an evening of entertainment, community and education about the Florida aquifer.

We're honored be joined by three special guest speakers who will talk to us about what's going on with the aquifer, how it affects us, and current dynamics that pose a threat.

This event runs from 6-10 PM and admission is $5. We want to give a huge shout-out to the CMC for collaborating with us on this event!! Hope to see you there!

Seeking artists who want to showcase -- we would love to hear from you!​

Cost: $5, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook