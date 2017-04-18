Mellow Soul Open Mike & Live DJ

Published Andy - Tue, 04/18/2017 - 2:36pm

The Mellow Soul Group (Mellow Soul) is a collective of musicians, poets, dancers, rappers, writers, performance artists, and actors with the mission to revitalize the arts in local communities through the platform of high-quality professional and amateur entertainment, creative meetups, educational workshops, festivals, and summits. We utilize these platforms in tandem with fostering a network of emerging artists, small business owners, community leaders, educators, students, and local citizens in order to contribute to the improvement, development, and success of their own community.​

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 8:00pm
