Artwalk- Survivors of Violence Art Show
The Civic Media Center, Wild Iris and Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center present the 2017 Survivors of Violence Art Show will be on display beginning on March 30th until April 6th, with an opening reception on Friday the 31st.
For more information contact:
Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center
Desk: (352) 264-6763
24 Hour Hotline: (352) 264-6760
aflattery@alachuacounty.us
Like Alachua County Victim Services on facebook and help us spread the word!
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Fri, 03/31/2017 - 7:00pm
