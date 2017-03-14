Trapped Presented by Gainesville Area Now & CMC

What remains of a woman's right to choose?

U.S. reproductive health clinics are fighting to remain open. Since 2010, 288 laws regulating abortion providers have been passed by state legislatures. In total, 44 states and the District of Columbia have measures subjecting abortion providers to legal restrictions not imposed on other medical professionals. Unable to comply with these far-reaching and medically unnecessary laws, clinics have taken their fight to the courts.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling (Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt) that prevents individual states from essentially outlawing abortion. "Trapped" follows the clinic workers and lawyers who were on the front lines of the battle to keep abortion safe and legal for millions of American women.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook