352 Creates| Mellow Soul Pop Up Art Show
352Creates invites everyone to join a day of participatory art-making on March 24 and 25
throughout the 352 area code in Gainesville and North Central Florida. The community-wide
celebration is designed to demonstrate that creativity can be fun for everyone — and it can make
our community stronger and healthier.
352Creates will offer citizens free, “pop-up” style art activities that promote health and
community engagement in unexpected ways and places.
Create in Place on Friday March 24: in the workplace, at school and at your business.
We’re seeking local cultural groups, artists, community agencies, businesses and individuals to
encourage creativity at home and in the workplace. Co-workers, students and neighbors can get
together and enjoy a hands-on creative project. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun making
art!
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Fri, 03/24/2017 - 8:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated