352 Creates| Mellow Soul Pop Up Art Show

352Creates invites everyone to join a day of participatory art-making on March 24 and 25

throughout the 352 area code in Gainesville and North Central Florida. The community-wide

celebration is designed to demonstrate that creativity can be fun for everyone — and it can make

our community stronger and healthier.

352Creates will offer citizens free, “pop-up” style art activities that promote health and

community engagement in unexpected ways and places.

Create in Place on Friday March 24: in the workplace, at school and at your business.

We’re seeking local cultural groups, artists, community agencies, businesses and individuals to

encourage creativity at home and in the workplace. Co-workers, students and neighbors can get

together and enjoy a hands-on creative project. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun making

art!

