Monday Movie Night: Assulted- Civil Rights Under Fire
The Civic Media Center presents "Assaulted: Civil Rights Under Fire," a documentary that brings audiences to the center of the controversy over the issue that is dividing our nation - gun control. Narrated by Ice-T, a critically acclaimed rapper and actor, the film takes a critical look at current gun laws and the rising movement to restrict the rights guaranteed by our Second Amendment.
- Written by Dead Patriot Films
Suggested Donation $3.00 - $5.00
When:Mon, 03/20/2017 - 7:00pm
