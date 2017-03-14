Monday Movie Night: Assulted- Civil Rights Under Fire

The Civic Media Center presents "Assaulted: Civil Rights Under Fire," a documentary that brings audiences to the center of the controversy over the issue that is dividing our nation - gun control. Narrated by Ice-T, a critically acclaimed rapper and actor, the film takes a critical look at current gun laws and the rising movement to restrict the rights guaranteed by our Second Amendment.

- Written by Dead Patriot Films

Suggested Donation $3.00 - $5.00

