EK's 30 Fest
Come celebrate EK's 30th birthday by listening to some awesome music, and dancing the night away!
Snacks and drinks will be provided, but feel free to byob if you like!
-------------------------------------------
Featuring musical performances by:
-------------------------------------------
PurpleKloud
DJ Young Baby as DJ Bargain Bin
Clif Neal
Lae Jenx
Masson O Conner
Loki Loko
Da Guize
....and more!
Contact EK if you're interested in performing!
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Sat, 03/18/2017 - 9:00pm
