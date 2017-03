Flower Power is the Civic Media Center's very own consignment rack! All clothing items are recycled fashions and under $10! Come out to the grand opening to find the perfect piece for you!

Why buy secondhand?

-Reducing the amount of pollution that the fashion insdutry produces!

-It's significantly less expensive than shopping at normal clothing stores

-You find one of a kind gems!

Cost: Free Free

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook