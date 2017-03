Civic Media Center presents:

ANNE FEENEY in concert cosponsored by Gainesville Iguana and Alachua County Labor Coalition Friday, March 10th, 2017 8:00 PM Anne Feeney is a legendary and award-winning labor singer, writer of "Have You Been to Jail for Justice" and many other songs advocating labor and human rights.

Cost: $10 donation

