Herbal Support for Activists

Right after the election, at a Women’s National Liberation Meeting, a lot of our local activists participated in a tool called Consciousness-raising which is used to raise public awareness of particular concerns. Within all of the personal stories there were many common themes, but the one that spoke out to us the most was how much of our community was feeling tired and burnt out after giving their all prior to this election.

Fighting the system is hard on the body and mind. This course will focus on the use of medicinal herbs as tools to encourage the body to rest and restore so that you can build up the energy it takes to deal with what has already occurred and what is to come. This is for those who feel anxious and stressed out, who do not sleep well, who are often sick, who feel overwhelmed, and who are pushing themselves past their limits so far that they feel disconnected from themselves and/or the very cause that they are fighting for.

In this two hour workshop, local herbalists LeAnn Averell and Madison Curry will talk about different medicinal herbs and preparations for overall well-being as well as specifically for the nervous system, immune system, and psycho-emotional support. They will also spend time on post-protest/resistance support and anything else that comes up specific to the audiences’ interests.

We need to be able to sustain our energy and ourselves, both for our well-being and the well-being of the communities we wish to continue fighting for. Taking care of and educating ourselves on our unique healthcare needs and how we can meet them is activism, and you are worth fighting for.

Sliding scale $10-$20

Cost: $10-$20, donations appreciated

