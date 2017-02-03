Changeville Virtual Reality Showcase

We are proud to host a selection of cutting-edge social change-focused Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality installations.

Entry is free with a Changeville Multi-Venue Pass (buy tickets at www.changeville.us) or $3-10 sliding scale at the door.

We will be showcasing:

Priya's Shakti AR comic: Priya's Mirror

A Virtual Reality Mural created by Gaia at Changeville

Clouds Over Sidra

Our World in 360 by Steve Johnson

GatorVR Corps: Simulations for a Better Tomorrow

Art + Technology: Dr. Jack Stenner and New Realities

Learn more about all of these experiences at http://changeville.us/vr/

Changeville (presented by UF's frank gathering and WUFT Media) brings together artists and innovators from all over the world to collaborate. The festival features music, comedy, film, virtual reality and more!

A portion of Changeville's proceeds will benefit WUFT.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook