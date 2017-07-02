Solving 9/11: The Deception that Changed the World

As a journalist with an independent weekly newspaper based in Washington, D.C., Bollyn became caught up in the events of 9-11 from the minute it happened and was able to write freely about the terror attacks that were exploited to start the pre-planned War on Terror.

From his position as a skeptic of the unproven official version, Bollyn has examined the facts and evidence since the day it happened and has concluded that the U.S. government and controlled media have engaged in a conspiracy to deceive the world about what really happened on that terrible day.