Gainesville Anti-Fascist Teach-In

This is an Anti-Fascist Teach In Event. The event will feature relevant topics for building an anti fascist movement. We see fascism on the rise and expect to build an organization to stand against it's message of white supremacy and xenophobia. At the teach in you will learn about the Alt-Right, Trump and the religious right, and lessons from past antifa movements. We'll also hear first hand accounts of anti-fascist actions in Austin and North Carolina. There will be oppotunity for discussion on the topics above. A potluck style lunch will be shared.

Registration begins at 10:00 am and there is a $5 registration fee.

This will be a great learning opportunity and a chance to help us really consolidate the Anti-Fascist movement in Gainesville.

Cost: $5 Registration Fee at Door

