Red Warrior and MAMA Ride for Resistance

Water Protectors come to the Southeast!

Indigenous water protectors from the Red Warrior Society and the Mothers Against Meth Alliance (M.A.M.A.) will be touring the East coast as part of the Ride for Resistance Tour.

The Red Warrior Society is made up of indigenous water protectors who were part of the Red Warrior Camp at Standing Rock, the first camp to utilize direct action to resist construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Mothers Against Meth Alliance has been fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline from the very beginning, while also fighting meth addiction on the Pine Ridge reservation.

Sabal Trail Resistance, Everglades Earth First! and the Civic Media Center are honored to be partnering with these groups to bring this tour to the Southeast. This is an amazing opportunity to hear from frontline water protectors who continuously put their bodies on the line to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

*This event will start at 6PM sharp and will end no later than 7:45PM*

A suggested donation is $5-$15 but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. You can also PayPal Julzzzzrich@gmail.com to support the tour.

*Speaker Details on FaceBook Event

Cost: $5-$15 Suggested Donation, but No One will be Turned Away $5-$15 Suggested Donation, but No One will be Turned Away

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook