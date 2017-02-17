Mad FLava III VIbes - T-H@tti Release Party

Madflavaillvibes is the best platform for young innovators of Hip Hop Culture. Its much more than a showcase, it unify the people and the creators in one setting. POSITIVE ENERGY x VIBES ONLY! Also, the creator of Madlflavaillvibes (T=H@tti) will be releasing his newest project "LetMeTalkToEm" as well as performing songs off of it. There will be artist from the city of Gainesville and others from different states performing as well. Producer 1993 will be providing the beats for the Rap Cypher. Yoshi (The Cat in the Hat) will be selling his notorious "GOOFI JUICE" and "Itz-N-Meh Clothing" will be vendoring there as well. Swamp Religion will be the main source for great food.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook