Action Research #163: Forced Into Femininity

Published makedameeks - Wed, 01/25/2017 - 3:48pm

Come out to the Civic Media Center on Valentine's Day to listen to some music that will rock your socks off!

Musical acts include:

TIME
https://timeiam.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/eternaltimenow/

Algae Guck
https://popnihil.bandcamp.com/album/delicious-casket

James Wesson The Band
https://jameswesson.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thejameswesson/

Frog
http://vimeo.com/user3917908
http://youtube.com/user/frogforfun
http://frogforfun.bandcamp.com/
 

Cost: 
Free, $5 donation appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
Bookmark/Search this post with
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Technorati
  • Twitter
  • Yahoo
When:
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 9:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, $5 donation appreciated