Action Research #163: Forced Into Femininity

Come out to the Civic Media Center on Valentine's Day to listen to some music that will rock your socks off!

Musical acts include:

TIME

https://timeiam.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/eternaltimenow/

Algae Guck

https://popnihil.bandcamp.com/album/delicious-casket

James Wesson The Band

https://jameswesson.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thejameswesson/

Frog

http://vimeo.com/user3917908

http://youtube.com/user/frogforfun

http://frogforfun.bandcamp.com/



Cost: Free, $5 donation appreciated

