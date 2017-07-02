Humanists on Campus is hosting our Second Annual Darwin Day event. This event celebrates Charles Darwin who first articulated the idea of natural selection as being the primary driver of evolution. Food and refreshments will be provided throughout the event. Humanists on Campus will be presenting a documentary, The Tree of Life, about the theory of evolution and its inception. Additionally, we are happy to welcome Dr. Joseph Meert as the keynote speaker for the event. We are asking for a suggested $10 donation to help pay for the event space as well as food.

