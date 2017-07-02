Action Research #162: The Gainesville Pre-International Noise Conference Show

Published Wed, 01/25/2017

Come out to the Civic Media Center to Action Research #162: The Gainesville pre-International Noise Conference Show!

15 minute sets max from:

~ ~ out of towners, listed by reverse proximity ~ ~

Occult Blood
(Melbourne, Australia)
http://occultblood.blogspot.com/

Noise Nomads
(MA)
https://bonescraperrecordings.wordpress.com/

CHS
(Holyoke, MA)
https://graystsounds.bandcamp.com/

Poacher
(MA)

W00dy
(Philadelphia, PA)
https://soundcloud.com/cathw00dy
http://www.w00dymusiq.com/

Deflector
(Philadelphia, PA)
http://soundcloud.com/deflect0r

Strep Torso
(Columbus, OH)

Janet
(St. Louis, MO)

Dux
(Atlanta, GA)

+

~ ~ locals, listed alphabetically ~ ~

The Andrews

Bluesharp
https://permanentnostalgia.bandcamp.com/ http://colormath.blogspot.com/

Flower Child
http://flowerchildpunk.bandcamp.com/

Frog
http://vimeo.com/user3917908
http://youtube.com/user/frogforfun
http://frogforfun.bandcamp.com/

Guilt Trip

Lilac Angel
http://lilacangel.bandcamp.com/

Meaning Making
http://meaning-making.bandcamp.com/

Patsy Clone

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Cost: 
$5
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 8:00pm
