Action Research #162: The Gainesville Pre-International Noise Conference Show
Come out to the Civic Media Center to Action Research #162: The Gainesville pre-International Noise Conference Show!
15 minute sets max from:
~ ~ out of towners, listed by reverse proximity ~ ~
Occult Blood
(Melbourne, Australia)
http://occultblood.blogspot.com/
Noise Nomads
(MA)
https://bonescraperrecordings.wordpress.com/
CHS
(Holyoke, MA)
https://graystsounds.bandcamp.com/
Poacher
(MA)
W00dy
(Philadelphia, PA)
https://soundcloud.com/cathw00dy
http://www.w00dymusiq.com/
Deflector
(Philadelphia, PA)
http://soundcloud.com/deflect0r
Strep Torso
(Columbus, OH)
Janet
(St. Louis, MO)
Dux
(Atlanta, GA)
+
~ ~ locals, listed alphabetically ~ ~
The Andrews
Bluesharp
https://permanentnostalgia.bandcamp.com/ http://colormath.blogspot.com/
Flower Child
http://flowerchildpunk.bandcamp.com/
Frog
http://vimeo.com/user3917908
http://youtube.com/user/frogforfun
http://frogforfun.bandcamp.com/
Guilt Trip
Lilac Angel
http://lilacangel.bandcamp.com/
Meaning Making
http://meaning-making.bandcamp.com/
Patsy Clone
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~