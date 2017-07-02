Come out to the Civic Media Center to Action Research #162: The Gainesville pre-International Noise Conference Show!

15 minute sets max from:

~ ~ out of towners, listed by reverse proximity ~ ~

Occult Blood

(Melbourne, Australia)

http://occultblood.blogspot.com/

Noise Nomads

(MA)

https://bonescraperrecordings.wordpress.com/

CHS

(Holyoke, MA)

https://graystsounds.bandcamp.com/

Poacher

(MA)

W00dy

(Philadelphia, PA)

https://soundcloud.com/cathw00dy

http://www.w00dymusiq.com/

Deflector

(Philadelphia, PA)

http://soundcloud.com/deflect0r

Strep Torso

(Columbus, OH)

Janet

(St. Louis, MO)

Dux

(Atlanta, GA)

+

~ ~ locals, listed alphabetically ~ ~

The Andrews

Bluesharp

https://permanentnostalgia.bandcamp.com/ http://colormath.blogspot.com/

Flower Child

http://flowerchildpunk.bandcamp.com/

Frog

http://vimeo.com/user3917908

http://youtube.com/user/frogforfun

http://frogforfun.bandcamp.com/

Guilt Trip

Lilac Angel

http://lilacangel.bandcamp.com/

Meaning Making

http://meaning-making.bandcamp.com/

Patsy Clone

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Cost: $5 $5

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook