Back to Black: Black History 365/24/7

A community workshop facilitated by long-time community organizer Kali Blount.

Mainstream western history education is stripped of many histories that do not comport with the Greco-Roman model for the origin of civilization. One of the earliest is that of Afrikan origins of civilization. These include the founders of many disciplines now attributed to the Greeks: Imhotep instead of Hippocrates, Pythagoras true Nile Valley teachers etc. and indeed the History of the United States wherein the contributions of the people the contributions of people of Afrikan decent were essential to the existence of the country we see today.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

