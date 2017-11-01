JAN17 Black History in Our Schools with Ms. Faye Williams

Following the city-wide MLK Day of Service on 1/16, join us on 1/17 at 1 pm in the lobby of Lawrence W. Tyree Library - Santa Fe College for a day of engagement! We will discuss issues that were important to Dr. King during his life and celebrate his legacy of activism and social justice. This year's speaker is Faye Williams, lifelong activist and co-chair of the Alachua County Black History Task Force. Ms. Williams will discuss the campaign for an enhanced Black history curriculum in Alachua County schools and how SF students can get involved in their efforts.

Ms. Williams is a community leader in Gainesville who also ran a cherished feminist bookstore and meeting space in Washington, DC for many years. She has a B.A. in American Studies and a paralegal certificate from Antioch Law School. Ms. Williams is the co-founder of the Alachua County Peace Coalition, Founder of Porters Quarters Community Connection, a member of the Mayor’s Community Response Council Advisory Board, a Porters Quarters Community Center Grandma, Chair of the Downtown Redevelopment Advisory Board, a Board Member of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program, and a member of the Porters Quarters Community Farm.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook