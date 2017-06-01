Ebony Minds - The Remix

Published makedameeks - Fri, 01/06/2017 - 9:53pm

A special gathering for people of color.

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
Bookmark/Search this post with
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Technorati
  • Twitter
  • Yahoo
When:
Tue, 01/17/2017 - 7:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated