Join Civic Media Center at Martin Luther King Jr. March

Please join the Civic Media Center and ACLC in honoring Dr. King by joining us to march with other community members in the MLK March. Speeches and festivities start at noon at Bo Didley, march leads off at 1pm. We will have signs. Dr. King fought for working people, one of his last campaigns was to join sanitation workers in Memphis as they went on strike for higher wages and to be treated with dignity on the job.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook