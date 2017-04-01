Untangling Racism: A Workshop for white People

Join us for a lively, interactive, full-day, full-body workshop in which we will

explore how we as European-Americans/ “White” people can be more effective

in the endeavor to end racism.

Through somatic group exercises and Theatre of the Oppressed techniques we will...

Begin the journey of unveiling internalized racism and systematic oppression.

Honestly look at our own relationship to race and privilege in a spirit of compassion.

Create dialogue and action for being better allies to People of Color.

Move towards action for the creation of a more just future.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook