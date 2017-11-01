JAN12 Rivers against Sabal Trail in Live Oak Suwannee Riverkeeper

Spectra Energy of Houston, Texas is drilling its 36-inch fracked methane pipeline under the Suwannee and Withlacoochee (south) Rivers in Florida right now. It already caused a frac-out of drilling mud into the Withlacoochee River in Georgia and a sinkhole, plus more sinkholes where it drilled under the Santa Fe River in Florida. How did this happen? What can we do to stop this unnecessary, destructive, and hazardous corporate boondoggle?

Suwannee Riverkeeper calls water protectors to rally in Live Oak against the Sabal Trail pipeline and for our property rights, rivers, and the Floridan Aquifer.

When: 7 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2017

Where: The Woman’s Club of Live Oak, 1308 11th Street SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Agenda: MC Gretchen Quarterman, WWALS Executive Director

Introduction and Welcome —Eileen Box, Conservation Chair, Live Oak Woman’s Club

What Suwannee Riverkeeper does —Dave Hetzel, WWALS Ambassador

Three years of meetings, reports, and tours —Chris Mericle, Hamilton County

Sacred Water Camp on the Suwannee River —Debra Johnson, Suwannee County

Water is Life Camp on the Santa Fe River —Cindy Noel, Gilchrist County

LNG export, trucks, and trains —Cecile Scofield, Martin County

5-minute Break, then Announcements —One minute each

Organizing against the pipeline —Our Santa Fe River

Mass sit-in at the Suwannee River —Panagioti Tsolkas, Sabal Trail Resistance

Stopping Sabal Trail is not enough —Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson, Sierra Club Florida

Bank exits and Water Protector Alliance —Dylan Hansen, Brevard County

Help the sunrise on Florida — John S. Quarterman, Suwannee Riverkeeper

