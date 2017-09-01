Skip to main content
433 S. Main St.
GAINESVILLE, FL
352 373-0010
Monday-Saturday
2PM-6PM
Later hours for special events
Donate Now
Monday Night Movie: Black Power Mix Tape
Published makedameeks - Wed, 12/21/2016 - 7:19pm
Cost:
Free, donations appreciated
Where:
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event:
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 7:00pm
Where:
Civic Media Center
Cost:
Free, donations appreciated
